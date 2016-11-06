R. Sankar Awardfor oncologist

Oncologist V.P. Gangadharan is the recipient of the R. Sankar Award, newly instituted by the R. Sankar Foundation of Kerala. The award, which includes a plaque and a cash prize of Rs. 50,001, is being awarded to Dr. Gangadharan in the light of his unparalleled services in cancer treatment, the foundation’s office-bearers said at a news conference here on Saturday. The award will be presented by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at the R. Sankar Smritisangamam to be held at Kanakakunnu Palace on November 7. The first R. Sankar award was originally to be presented in 1993 to K. Karunakaran, who was Chief Minister at the time. However, as this did not happen due to political reasons, the award will be presented as posthumous honour. K. Muraleedharan, MLA and Karunakaran’s son, will accept the award. —Staff Reporter