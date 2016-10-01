A host of programmes marked the World Heart Day observance of the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education and the Sports Authority of India centre here.

An awareness session on heart diseases and an aerobics-yoga session were also held.

In his World Heart Day message, interventional cardiologist C. Bharatchandran said more than medicine, those with cardiovascular diseases needed regular exercise. Of the various preventive measures, the most important was exercise. With incidence of heart disease on the rise, there was need for more sports trainers to make the public aware of the importance of exercise and train them in various exercise regimens, he said.

Laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Baiju Senadhipan spoke on the connection between heart diseases and obesity, and LNCPE Principal and SAI Director G. Kishore on the importance of exercise in prevention and control of heart diseases.

The aerobics-yoga session was held under the leadership of associate professor Usha S. Nair.