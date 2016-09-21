The City Corporation is collecting old footwear and glass waste as part of its ‘My City, Beautiful City’ waste management project. The collection programme will be held on Saturday through special counters to be set up in different parts of the city. The counters will be in Poojappura ground, Jagathy ground, Putharikkandam maithanam, Vanchiyoor court junction, Pippinmoodu junction, Kazhakuttam ward committee office, near Peroorkada ESI Hospital and near Chacka Health Inspector office.

The public can hand over old footwear and glass waste at these counters from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The local body had earlier conducted collection programmes for electronic waste and plastic waste.