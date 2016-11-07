Traffic curbs incity from noon

The year-long centenary celebrations of the October Revolution in erstwhile Soviet Union, to be organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will commence here on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, a massive red volunteer march will be taken out across the city. The procession will commence from Museum Junction at 3 p.m. and will pass through Palayam and Statue Junction to culminate at the Central Stadium after passing by the Secretariat.

The participants of the march will include platoons of male volunteers from each of the 164 local committees in the district, and platoons of women and students representing the area committees of the party. Cultural programmes will be held at the venue.

Later, a public meeting to mark the formal launch of the celebrations will be inaugurated by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will preside. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) central committee member V.S. Achuthanandan will speak. Mr. Yechury will launch ‘Kali,’ an album on party workers who were killed allegedly by activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Traffic regulations

The City police have announced traffic regulations in the city on account of the march. Restrictions will be imposed from noon along Museum Junction, Corporation office, RR Lamp, Palayam, VJT Hall, Spencer Junction, Statue, and Central Stadium. Parking will be prohibited along the stretch until the conclusion of the public meeting.

Motorists have been advised to take the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud or PMG-Law College-General Hospital-Aasan Square-Underpass-Bakery Junction-Vazhuthacaud route.

Vehicles transporting volunteers will have to drop them at Keltron Junction and take the Nandavanam, Bakery, Underpass, General Hospital, Pettah, and Chakka road to NH-66 bypass and park the vehicles there. Likewise, vehicles heading for Attingal, Kilimanoor, Kovalam, Thiruvallam, and Neyyattinkara should proceed along the bypass after picking the volunteers.

Complaints

For any complaints regarding the regulations, call: 94979 87001, 0471-2558731 or 0471-2558732.