Ockhi, that made fish prices choppy

It is around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Palayam fish market. Though there is a steady stream of people flitting in and out, there is none of the crowd that one typically sees here.

Two weeks after Ockhi, the market is still feeling its aftereffects. Fish prices are high, says Priya, a young fish vendor, packing up for the day. “One mackerel is sold for ₹40 on the beach. Here, we sell four or five for ₹200. Today, I brought mackerel, tuna, and some sardines here. Getting fish is difficult. Even if people do go out to sea, they come back after warnings of rough sea and wind.”

Just opposite her, another vendor selling crabs says prices are high, though adequate stocks of some fish are available. Yet there are some that are not reaching the market. Seer fish, for instance, is not to be seen at all here.

Many vendors stock small fish such as anchovies and sardines that are also the preferred by many. Florence, a fish vendor who has been selling fish at Palayam for 28 years, says only a few boats are bringing back fish. “Those who venture out turn back when they hear the warnings, which are still being issued. Some return in a few hours after near-shore fishing. Things are likely to continue like this till Christmas, after which the men may venture out for deep sea fishing.”

Rashmi A.R., a lab technician who has come to the market for the first time after Ockhi, says she has not found much difference in prices. “Sardines cost ₹50 a kg, and a small ‘para’ costs ₹150,” she says.

A customer says his inquiries with the fish vendors the previous day revealed that though there is adequate stock, not many people are buying fish. This, he says, is why prices are not going north. “Small fish such as anchovies and sardines and different types of tuna are there aplenty. Some people are going out to sea ignoring the conditions. I bought fresh fish from them from Manacaud recently. The prices are much the same though.”

He says there is a dip in the number of vendors too at Palayam. “Some of them may be among those affected by the cyclone.” Conversation with the vendors inevitably veers to missing fishermen. Priya says her friend’s husband is still missing at sea, leaving five mouths to feed. Florence says 33 fishermen are still unaccounted for at Poonthura.

Shirley who is selling ‘para’ says the smaller variety cost ₹300, while ‘velapara’ costs ₹500. “Usually, these cost ₹200 and ₹400, respectively.” Fish such as ‘velapara’ and ‘vattakanni’ are brought from Neendakara here. These cost ₹250, and ₹400, respectively.

At the Matsyafed fish stall near LMS, seer fish is not available. Big fish such as cobia (‘moda’) and ‘vatta’ are difficult to come by. Small fish are available in plenty now that boats have started venturing out. “Small fish prices have come down to normal,” says the salesperson at the stall.