The State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the government for failing to rehabilitate fisherfolk who lost their houses to the sea at Valiathura, the Theeradesha Netravedi has said.

In a statement here on Friday, the organisation said the Chief Secretary had been asked to appear before the commission on October 5 to explain why the government, despite having adequate funds and land at its disposal, had failed to rehabilitate fisherfolk living in camps and elsewhere after their houses were destroyed by the rough seas.

Flats for the landless

It alleged that Rs.48.75 crore allocated by the United Democratic Front government for flats for the landless and the homeless, and Rs.100 crore sanctioned for a housing project for those without houses were yet to be spent. As much as 3.5 acres of land had been earmarked for the fishers’ rehabilitation at Muttathara village, but they continued to live in relief camps.

Netravedi president Veli Varghese and secretary Francis Moraes approached the commission on August 23 pointing out the plight of the fisherfolk, and making the Chief Secretary, Fisheries Secretary, Fisheries Director, Coastal Development Corporation Managing Director, District Collector the respondents.