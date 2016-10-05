Vimukti to take up campaigns against liquor, drugs

The State Cabinet has cleared formation of the Kerala State Abstinence Mission to take up campaigns against liquor and drugs.

To be known as ‘Vimukti,’ the Mission would mount campaigns against substance abuse in association with the Student Police Cadet project, anti-substance abuse clubs in schools and colleges, National Service Scheme (NSS), Kudumbasree Mission, Kerala State Library Council, organisations working to promote abstinence, voluntary organisations, and student-youth-women’s organisations, a press note issued by the Chief Minister’s office after the Cabinet meeting said here on Tuesday.

Governing body

The Mission would have a governing body with the Chief Minister as its chairman and the Excise Minister as vice-chairman. Ministers for Health, Local Administration, Education, Finance, Industries, SC/ST Development and Fisheries, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes), Advocate General, Kerala State Sports Council president, and representatives of various arts and sports bodies would be its members.

The Mission would have committees at the district and local body levels as well.

Replaced

The Cabinet also decided to replace the Board of Revenue with the office of the Land Revenue Commissioner and vest the power to review decisions taken by the Land Revenue Commissioner with the government.

Additional posts

It also decided to create 282 additional posts at the ESI Medical College, Parippally, 204 posts of lab technicians (grade two) in the Health Department, extend the tenure of the Justice Sivarajan Commission by six months from October 28, allow Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director Elias George to hold the post for two more years, post K.D. Babu (Kochi) as additional director of prosecution for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), and include P.V. Surendranath in the panel of lawyers to represent the State in the Supreme Court.