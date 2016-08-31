The government will institute an inquiry into the administrative and technical sanction granted by the previous UDF government for 10 projects under the District Flagship Infrastructure Project (DFIP) without making fund allocation.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said the 10 works costing Rs.1,620.30 crore had been approved without following any norms.

The funds were to be sourced from the Kerala Road Fund Board from the 50 per cent of the additional sales tax levied for petrol and high speed diesel.

The KRFB was provided Rs.197 crore in the budget and it was for paying the annuity for works executed under it, he said.

The Cabinet sub-committee is also looking into the issue.

As the government does want the citizens to suffer, a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had decided to proceed with five of the 10 DFIP works handed over to the Uralungal Labour Cooperative Society.

The Minister said the Rs.17.50-crore first reach works of the Major District Road from Velloor to Pulingom in the Payannur Assembly constituency will be taken up as the stretch is in a bad condition. All the six road works will be taken up with the financial assistance of NABARD.

‘No repairs done’

The Minister said the government needed Rs.5,000 crore to repair roads damaged in the 14 districts. “There was no repairs earlier and supervision by the engineers. Even bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete (BM & BC) roads are getting damaged within six months. Things are changing after LDF came to power,” he said.

Replying to queries, the Minister said he stood by the statement to avoid lighting of traditional lamp and recital of prayers in government functions and programmes in schools.