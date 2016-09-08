Design, drawings of flyovers approvedby government

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give administrative sanction for a Rs.272.84-crore project for acquiring 2.77 hectares in Thiruvananthapuram for constructing flyovers at the busy junctions of Ulloor, Sreekaryam, and Pattom along NH 66 through which the Light Metro is to be operated from Pallipuram to Karamana.

The flyovers will be constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on turnkey basis under the supervision of Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd., a special purpose vehicle set up to execute Light Metro.

The design and drawings of the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom prepared by the DMRC have been approved by the government.

At Thampanoor

The drawings of the flyover at Thampanoor have also reached the government for approval. The Rs.45-crore flyover designed and being executed at Panniyankara in Kozhikode by DMRC, is nearing completion, a DMRC official said.

The Revenue Department has transferred 10.11 hectares of prime land near the CRPF Centre at Pallipuram to Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTL), the special purpose vehicle set up to execute the project, for a depot of the Light Metro in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the capital, land for the Light Metro project will be acquired from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkad, Ulloor, Pattom, Kowdiar, Vanchiyoor and Thycaud villages.

In Kozhikode, the land will be acquired from Chevayoor, Nellikode, Kottooli, Kasaba City, Panniyankara, and Cheruvannoor villages.