They are worth Rs.1,005 crore; sanction had been given earlier for 76 roads

As many as 51 mega road infrastructure projects of the Public Works Department (PWD), estimated to cost Rs.1,005 crore, has been given administrative nod.

Bypasses, flyovers, underpasses, and railway overbridges figure in the road infrastrcuture projects that has been given sanction. Sanction had been given earlier for the construction of 76 roads at Rs.1,271 crore after the present government came into power.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said the works were part of 317 projects chalked out by the government to improve the road infrastructure across the State at a cost of Rs.6,400 crore.

As many as 181 roads, 82 bridges, 11 flyovers, three underpasses, 22 bypasses, and 18 railway overbridges are part of the upgrade plan. The funds are being sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Limited Kerala (RBDCK) under the PWD has been entrusted with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the bypasses, flyovers, underpasses, and railway overbridges.

In the case of the work on roads and bridges to be taken up, the DPR will be prepared by the Chief Engineer, Public Works, Roads and Bridges. The DPR for the buildings and Revenue Tower will be carried out by the Chief Engineer, PWD, Buildings.

The Minister said instructions had been issued to complete the DPR and the feasibility study and submit the DPR to the KIIFB at the earliest.