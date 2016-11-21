No Trump impact on education: Consular Chief

‘As the Congress, not the President, makes laws, the immigration rules remain unchanged’

Higher education opportunities in the United States for Indian students will not be affected by the election of Donald Trump as the new President, Charles Luoma-Overstreet, Consular Chief, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, has said.

He was speaking at a ‘Meet-the-Press’ event organised at the Press Club here.

On concerns regarding Mr. Trump’s campaign-time rhetoric of restricting the inflow of immigrants into the U.S. based on ethnic and religious criteria, Mr. Luoma-Overstreet said that it is the President that has been changed and not the government.

As it is the Congress that makes laws and not the President, the immigration law, and the rules and processes related to it have not changed, he said.

Student visa

In the case of student applicants, the embassy officials consider their motivations for studying in the U.S., their choice of school and their funding options while examining their visa applications, and not their ethnicity, Mr. Luoma-Overstreet said.

The large variety of schools in the U.S. are going to continue to draw vast numbers of students from around the world, and India in particular, because of the strong ties between the two nations, he said.

According to the Open Doors Report by the Institute of International Education, India posted the largest growth in students in the United States, increasing by 24.9 per cent in 2014-15 to reach around a record high of 1.65 lakh students.

On the rise

The number of students going to the U.S. from Kerala is also on the rise, with over 4,100 student visa applications from the State being processed at the U.S. Consulate in Chennai last year.

The Consular Chief encouraged more students to apply, saying that going outside one’s country to study not only widens one’s horizons, but also enhances the cultural, economic, and commercial ties between countries.