: The hunger strike by Congress legislators Hibi Eden and Shafi Parambil against the agreement between the government and private self-financing medical colleges’ on admissions and fee hike completed its fifth day on Sunday, with a solution nowhere in sight.

Reports in television channels that the former Chief Minister and chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee V.S. Achuthanandan had asked the government to take steps to settle the stir energised the United Democratic Front (UDF) camp for a major portion of the day. However, later in the day, Mr. Achuthanandan issued a statement denying that he had made adverse comments against the government.

There was a steady stream of UDF leaders and workers from across the State to the Assembly premises to express their solidarity with the agitating MLAs. They were able to make their entry into the assembly premises on the basis of special permission given by the Legislature secretariat.

The two leaders, accompanied byLeader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran paid floral tributes before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Assembly compound. Mr. Chennithala, Mr. Sudheeran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Speaker N Sakhtan, Congress deputy leader K.C. Joseph were among the leaders who sat along with the two young legislators through out the day. The two Indian Union Muslim League leaders, Abid Hussien Thangal and N.A. Nellikunnu, also took part in the stir.

The Opposition hopes to raise the issue once again on Monday when the Assembly reconvenes after the weekend recess. None of the Ministers or Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders has taken any initiative to open dialogues to end the stir. The LDF hopes that the agitation will taper off since the admission process is almost over even though the Supreme Court had given an extension for completing the process.

VS clarifies

Mr. Achuthanandan, in his late evening statement, said that his comments about the ongoing agitation against the merger of the State Bank of Travancore with State Bank of India had been mistaken for his views about the UDF hunger stir. He made his comments soon after inaugurating the agitation launched by SBT employees.

He said that certain quarters tried to misconstrue his views and depict it as if he and the State Government were on two parallel poles. “This was aimed at tarnishing him and the government,” he said.