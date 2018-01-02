No political ambitions, says Manju Warrier

more-in

Stating clearly that she no intention to enter politics, actor Manju Warrier said that her involvement in various social causes is only to provide solace to people who need it.

She was delivering the inaugural speech at the National Women’s Talk Festival organised by Soorya here on Monday.

“I don’t think whatever I am doing now is some great service which no one else has done. There are people who are silently doing much more work than what I am doing now. Because I am a film personality known to the public, even the small things I do get projected in a big way. I am not doing these things with an intention to enter politics. It is just my social commitment to provide some comfort to those who are in unfortunate situations,” she said.

The actor said that Malayalam cinema needs to reach still greater heights and be discussed regularly in international platforms.

“Our cinema has already has won many accolades. As artistes, the focus of each one of us should be on how we can improve our quality. In my second phase of acting, I am more involved in my characters and contributing in the discussions on the various aspects of the film. Compared to that, in my previous phase, I used to do automatically whatever the director told me, without thinking much about the character. But, thanks to the brilliance of the writing and film-making, those characters won the appreciation of a large section of the audience,” she said.

To a question on the issues faced by women in film industry, she said that she had not faced any issues as an individual.

“I can only speak from my own experiences. Someone else might have a different experience. I, fortunately, have had good experiences from those around me. I have always been made to feel safe. But, I have heard stories about some others having negative experiences,” she said.