Speaker apologises to Governor

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan is reported to have apologised to Governor P. Sathasivam for not inviting him for the Kerala Formation Day celebrations on November 1. The Speaker is understood to have written to the Governor following media reports that the latter had expressed his displeasure over not being invited. Official sources said here on Sunday that Mr. Sreeramakrishnan clarified to the Governor that there was no intention to neglect him during the celebrations. A series of year-long programmes are being planned. It has been proposed to invite him for a major event, according to his convenience.