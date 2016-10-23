The Supreme Court-appointed Justice S. Siri Jagan committee seems to be in an impasse when it comes to recommending a definitive solution to the State’s stray dog issue. While large-scale culling of dogs cannot be supported owing to their ecological impact, there is need for immediate reduction of the stray dog population in the State, former Kerala High Court judge Justice Siri Jagan said at the first public hearing of the committee here on Saturday.

“However, I do not know exactly how this reduction can be achieved,” he said.

According to the panel, the Animal Birth Control programme is not an option as it will take years to be effective and it places undue strain on the budget. Alternative solutions put forward at the hearing, such as separate shelters for male and female dogs, were dismissed on the grounds of financial impracticality. The prevailing sentiments against stray dogs is also a factor to be taken into account before deciding on a solution, he said.