V.S. Achuthanandan denies he asked the govt. to act

Opposition legislators’ hunger stir, against the agreement between the Kerala government and private self-financing medical colleges on admissions and fee hike, completed its fifth day on Sunday, with a solution nowhere in sight.

Reports on television news channels that former Chief Minister and chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee V.S. Achuthanandan had asked the government to take steps to settle the stir energised the United Democratic Front camp. However, later in the day, Mr. Achuthanandan issued a statement denying that he had made adverse comments against the government.

A steady stream of UDF leaders and workers from across the State made their way to the Assembly premises to express their solidarity with the agitating MLAs. They were able enter the premises on the basis of special permission given by the Legislature secretariat. Doctors monitored the health of the two legislators, Hibi Eaden and Shafi Parambil.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Speaker N. Sakhtan, and Congress deputy leader K.C. Joseph were among the leaders who sat along with the two young legislators throughout the day. The two Indian Union Muslim League leaders, Abid Hussien Thangal and N.A. Nellikunnu, also took part in the stir.

The Opposition hopes to raise the issue again on Monday when the Assembly reconvenes after the weekend recess. None of the Ministers or LDF leaders has taken any initiative to open a dialogue to end the stir. The Opposition hopes that the hunger stir of its two legislators will bring pressure on the government. And the LDF hopes that the agitation will taper off as the admission process is almost over.