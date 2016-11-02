High-level meeting decides to ensure the well-being of elephants paraded at festivals

All temple festivals, including Thrissur Pooram, will be conducted in the State without any restrictions on traditional rituals and festivities and by fully abiding by the rules under the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules 2012, it was decided at a high-level meeting called by Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen here on Tuesday. The meeting was called following a directive of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There were reports that there could be strict control over the traditional fireworks display at Thrissur Pooram, following a report of the Deputy Chief Explosives Controller that explosives rules had been violated and that banned chemicals, including potassium chlorate, had been used in the fireworks used for Thrissur Pooram in 2016.

Thrissur Pooram this year had courted controversy also over the allegations that injured elephants had been paraded during the festival. The Project Elephant Division, under the Union Ministry of Environment had sought a report on the abuse of elephants, following a complaint filed by the Thrissur-based Heritage Animal Task Force. The group had complained that the 74 elephants which had been paraded during the 36-hour pooram festivities had injuries all over the body and that it was a violation of the order issued by the apex court that the festival managers, State and district committees, and private owners should ensure that the elephants were not treated with cruelty.