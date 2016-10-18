Health Minister K.K. Shylaja informed the House on Monday that reports of artificial eggs being sold in the market were baseless.

Tests conducted by government agencies had revealed that the eggs were not artificial. Genetic variations could have led to the suspicions about the composition of the eggs, she said. The Minister, however, said tests conducted on chicken meat brought from other States had shown the presence of antibiotics. Pesticide residue was detected in vegetables such as curry leaf, coriander leaf and green chilli.

The government, she said, would take legal action to check such practices.

As many as 2,120 institutions were inspected for food adulteration, 79 cases registered, 19 outlets closed down and Rs.54 lakh levied as fine, she added.