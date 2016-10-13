Seek better compensation for the land surrendered for the Kazhakuttam-Karode project

Hundreds of people in the Kottukal-Karode belt, who gave up their land for the development of the Kazhakuttam-Karode National Highway (NH) 66 four-lane bypass, are irked at the denial of fair value for the land and buildings they gave up for the project.

The unilateral decision to reduce the fair value of the land surrendered by them, and the laxity on the part of the District Collector, elected representatives, and the government to intervene in the issue despite representations has forced the landowners to agitate.

As the authorities are not responding, the aggrieved land owners and the Kovalam-Karode Bypass Action Council has decided to seek legal measures.

The land acquisition is getting over and the work has been awarded by the NHAI. Over 350 persons have submitted individual representations to the District Collector who is also the designated arbitrator.

As many as 1,769 persons have surrendered land for the 16.5-km Reach II from Mukkola to Karode on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Land acquisition

Land, being acquired at a cost of Rs.460 crore, is almost over.

L&T Construction, the construction arm of the engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd., has bagged the work from the NHAI.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode is being adopted in Reach I from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola.

The District Level Purchase Committee (DLPC) fixed Rs.5.25 lakh for a cent of land falling in Class A and 10 per cent less for other subsequent classes. This was done when K.N. Satheesh was the District Collector. Also, agreement was reached on the price of land in Kottukal, Kanjramkulam and Thirupuram. But there were difference of opinion over the price in Chenkal and Karode villages.

“We came to know of the reduction in price to Rs.3.25 lakh per cent through the then District Collector Biju Prabhakar. He did not listen to our words,’’ V. Sudhakaran, chairman of the action council, said.

In Kottukal village Block 16, one cent of land near the PWD road was given Rs.7.25 lakh when it was taken for the Vizhinjam ICTT project. But, those who surrendered the land from the same block for the NH bypass had to be satisfied with Rs.3.25 lakh per cent of land.

Several such discrepancies in the price of land falling in the same block, village and survey number had been pointed out to the authorities, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The five cents of land for those who had become homeless and the jobs for who those who lost their jobs as per the new Land Acquisition rules of the Centre have been ignored by the district administration.

Solving the issue

“The new District Collector, S. Venkatespathy, has sought time to solve the issue. We have even petitioned to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and have pointed out the grave injustice to those who have surrendered the land, home and other buildings for development,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the land owners should be given fair value for the land surrendered and there should not be any disparity between the land surrendered for the port and for the NH bypass.