The shifting of public utilities along the proposed stretch of the National Highway-66 bypass from Mukkola to Karode on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is likely to commence within a week.

The estimates that had been submitted by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have already been approved by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

While the KWA had submitted an estimate of Rs. 2.05 crore, the KSEB had furnished another for approximately Rs. 4 crore.

Learning from the hurdles faced during the widening of the Kazhakuttom-Mukkola stretch, the NHAI had targeted the early shifting of the public utilities for the second reach.

The delay in shifting utilities along the initial reach had led to various difficulties, which threw a spanner into the efforts made by the NHAI to stay ahead of work schedule.

As part of the preliminary activities of the Mukkola-Karode road development project, the contractor, L&T Construction, is nearing the completion of the clearing and grubbing work which involved the removal and disposal of vegetation from the site. The earth work, including cutting and filling to make the ground level, has also commenced at Pazhayakada, near Kanjiramkulam.

The 16.5-stretch passed through the villages of Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Thirupuram, Chenkal and Karode, of which a major portion of the required land had been acquired from private individuals.

According to reliable sources, the contractor has already identified a site near Neyyattinkara for obtaining soil for the project.

By entering into an agreement with a private entity, the officials concerned have made an attempt to steer clear of yet another controversy, similar to the one that had cropped up when earth required for the work on the first reach was transported from a land owned by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra at Akkulam.

The 24-month long engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project had come into effect on June 15.