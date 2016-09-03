Relief for State government and Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd.

: The National Green Tribunal nod for the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport is a boost to the upcoming mega infrastructure projects and has brought relief to the state government and the private multi-port operator.

The votaries of the project and the Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd. (AVPL) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), the private multi-port operator selected to build the superstructure and operate the seaport, are euphoric over Friday’s judgment.

The litigation was on from April 2011 and the dredging works were kicked off by the AVPL after the foundation stone was laid. Although a four-year deadline has been fixed by the government for the Rs.7,525 crore Phase I, Chairman of the group Gautam Adani has announced that the company would complete it in 1,000 days.

Welcoming the verdict, Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadanapally said the effort would be to facilitate the concessionaire to expedite the ongoing works and to complete the Phase I.

The verdict is a recognition to the 18-month study on the environment, social impact and technical aspects of the “dream project” as per the 2011 Terms of Reference of the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the EIA study.

It is also a recognition to the commitment shown by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) team led by environment engineer S. Ajith and the L&T Ramboll Consulting Engineers India Ltd that carried out the all-season study, former Managing Director and CEO, VISL, A..S. Suresh Babu told The Hindu.

The Adani Group has welcomed the NGT’s judgment to uphold environment and coastal regulatory zone clearances. “The APSEZ is looking forward to working closely with the committee for preservation of the environment as directed by the tribunal, a spokesman of the group said. “Construction is on in full swing in Vizhinjam and we are confident of completing the international transshipment project within 1,000 days.” The APSEZ will take utmost care and responsibility to protect the environment at Vizhinjam while the project is under execution, he added.