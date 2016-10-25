Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman told the Assembly on Monday that the priority list being prepared as part of implementing the National Food Security Act (NFSA) may be subjected to a social audit.

People’s representatives should take the initiative for this. Eligible persons would not be excluded from the list. The priority list has been published in all ration shops. However, there have been a lot of complaints about this.

Government employees, teachers, employees of public sector undertaking, those who pay income tax, those who possess more than an acre of land, those who have a house of more than 1,000 sq ft and those who own four-wheelers have been excluded from the priority list. Adivasis of up to the rank of class four employees would be included in the priority list, he added.