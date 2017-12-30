New Year: City police to mobilise 1,000 personnel

more-in

The police will be on the lookout for unlawful activities, particularly those committed under the influence of alcohol, during the New Year’s Eve festivities on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police, which is expected to mobilise around 1,000 personnel, will focus on preventing instances of drunk misbehaviour at gatherings, particularly in tourist areas that mainly include Kovalam and Shanghumughom.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) P. Prakash said a sizeable police presence would be ensured on the beaches and other tourist hotspots to prevent eve-teasing and other antisocial activities. Besides deploying patrol and picket teams, the City police will also undertake surveillance from specially erected towers at such busy areas.

Moreover, as part of ensuring security of women, Pink Patrol and Pink Beat police will be deployed for night-time patrolling at Kovalam and Technopark. Non-uniformed women police officers will also be deployed at major bus stands, railway stations, and commercial establishments to rein in eve-teasing.

The police will also conduct inspections at hotels, restaurants, clubs, lodges, and tourist homes in association with the Excise Department to check illegal sale of liquor and drugs.

Mr. Prakash said the police would not hesitate to thoroughly check vehicles during a special drive that would begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday and continue until the early hours of the next day. Stringent action will be initiated against those found to indulge in drunk and rash driving.

Use of microphones and speakers in public areas and open spaces will be permitted only until 9 p.m. Police patrol will be undertaken at housing colonies and residents associations by the respective police stations. Wayside eateries and liquor outlets will not be permitted to function beyond 11 p.m.

Tourists will not be permitted to go on boat rides after 5 p.m. The Coastal Police will be mobilised for ensuring a close watch along the coastline. CCTV cameras will be installed on the Kovalam beach and nearby areas. The police will also streamline and refuse access, if needed, for vehicles that are headed for Kovalam, especially during periods of great rush.

Initiating stringent action against those found to be driving under the influence of alcohol will also be a prime objective of the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) P. Asok Kumar said special drives will be conducted along the district’s Rural police limits to rein in drunk driving and flouting of road safety rules.

Besides, the police will also mobilise force to cover every area where celebrations have been scheduled. While no restrictions will be imposed as far as celebrations are concerned, the police will spare no efforts in maintaining law and order at the tourist destinations of Varkala, Poovar, and Pozhiyoor, the officer added.

Subdued celebrations

In the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi, the beaches in the district are expected to witness a largely subdued celebration. While the official New Year celebrations have been cancelled, the Tourism Department will light 1,000 candles and 1,000 earthen pots at Kovalam as homage to those who died and remain missing.