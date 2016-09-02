On Thursday, India Post released, in Kolkata, a special postal and numismatic cover on the Roman Catholic nun.

The canonisation of Mother Teresa in the Vatican on Sunday will be marked by India with the release of a commemorative postage stamp.

India Post will on the day issue a souvenir sheet on Mother Teresa, acclaimed the world over for her work among the poor. The stamp will be available for sale on the e-post office portal.

The cover has a specially designed cancellation featuring the Mother on a silk envelope and includes a five-rupee commemorative coin issued by the Indian government in 2010 to mark her centenary birth celebrations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Rome on Friday to attend Mother Teresa’s canonisation ceremony.

Accompanied by businessmen, top government officials and Ministers, including State Finance and Industry Minister Amit Mitra, Ms. Banerjee will also make a business visit to Munich before returning to Kolkata on September 10.

“Today, at the invitation of the Missionaries of Charity, I am leaving for the holy Vatican City to participate in the canonisation ceremony of Mother Teresa It is indeed a moment of great pride and honour,” she said on social media.

Ms. Banerjee has received an invitation from two apex business chambers to visit Munich. Speaking to journalists, Ms. Banerjee said that while there was scope of making business ties with Italy and West Bengal on the leather and jewellery sectors, her visit to Munich was to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.

(Additional reporting by Shiv Sahay Singh)