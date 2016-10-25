Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch three IT-enabled solutions to improve the customer services of Kerala State Electricity Board here on Tuesday evening.

A board release issued here on Monday said that ‘Oorja Dhoot’ would inform consumers about power disruptions in advance through SMS. Another service was aimed at informing customers about the last date about the last date for remitting power bills without fine and also the cut-off date for remitting with fine through SMS and email.

The contact number, ‘1912’ introduced for registering complaints round the clock, would be made toll-free. A Whatsapp facility too would be introduced for registering complaints through 9496001912. The function would be held at Vydhyuthi Bhavan in the evening.