The State will have to find an additional Rs.306.64 crore annually for distribution of ration under the new targeted public distribution system that will come into effect from April 1 next year.

Announcing this in the Assembly on Thursday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman said the ration bill of the State was expected to go up from the present Rs.819.75 crore to Rs.1,126.39 crore.

The National Food Security Act came into effect from November 1 with the Centre insisting that the draft list published on the website on October 5 be approved for distribution of foodgrains.

The State needs time till March 1 to complete all the formalities of the Food Security Act but the Centre was adamant, he said.

Verification and appeal committees had been set up by the government to look into the complaints over the priority and non-priority sections (BPL) under the Act. The Minister said the economically forward sections should emulate the 13,000 families who took the stand that they wanted only ration card and not ration.

The State would get 14.24 lakh tonnes of foodgrains consisting of 80 per cent rice and 20 per cent wheat under the new system compared to the 16 lakh tonnes provided now, he told the House. As many as 2.76 crore people were being provided ration at concessional rates. But under the new targeted PDS, the figure would come down to 1.54 crore. The Minister said government aimed at giving free ration to all on the priority list.

All Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families on the priority list would be provided 35 kg of rice per card and the remaining 1,29,21,411, five kg of foodgrains per person. This is 57,15,231 more than the 97,64,811 getting free ration in the State now.

PDS would be made efficient and transparent. Door-delivery mechanism and computerisation would be completed by March 31. Ration retail outlets would be modernised and income of ration shop owners would be increased, he added.