Women employees will get 50 per cent of the government quarters as per the revised norms notified for allocating quarters for government employees and personal staff of the ministers.

The personal staff of the Leader of the Opposition will also be entitled to government quarters as per the revised rules notified under the initiative of Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran.

The quarters for personal staff of the Ministers have been increased from 75 to 200.

Those coming from distant places to their workplace will get priority in allocation of the quarters. Those retiring and those on transfer will be allowed to occupy the quarters only for three months instead of the present six months.