New information and Communications Technology (ICT) textbooks for Classes 1 to 4 in the State are ready.

The textbooks, brought out under the title Kalipetti , focus on ‘edutainment,’ with even play happening in learning contexts.

Children will learn languages, mathematics, and environmental studies in an interactive format. Games that strengthen various concepts have also been included in the texts.

Courses designed by IT@School using Gnu/Linux operating systems for primary students will also be provided to teachers. There will be hundreds of exercises to ensure that learning does not remain confined to textbooks.

In schools by November

The textbooks have been prepared by a committee led by the IT@School Director on the directions of Minister for Education C. Ravindranath. They will be available in schools in November.