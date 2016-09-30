Locating a vessel or fisherman reported missing at sea is a daunting task for rescue services, often compared to the proverbial search for the needle in a haystack. The challenge is more complex if the vessel has no modern gadgets for location tracking.

But thanks to the latest technology, rescue agencies in Kerala can now zero in on the missing object in the shortest time. The Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre now has access to the most modern tool for maritime search and rescue. gadget

Developed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Search And Rescue Aid Tool (SARAT) helps rescue teams narrow down the search area to the most probable location.

The tool helps the Coast Guard, Navy or Coastal Police maximise their efficiency. Using very high resolution models run on high performance computers at INCOIS, the system simulates ocean currents and winds that could have moved the object to a different position. It has the option to select up to 60 types of missing objects based on shape and buoyancy.

Users can select a point where the object was last seen using the interactive map or they can select a coastal location, distance travelled, and bearing angle to estimate the last known location.

The results are displayed on an interactive map depicting the probable search area and is also sent as a text message to e-mails or mobile phones. The system generates response in local language for the use of fishermen.

Mobile app

SARAT was deployed by INCOIS to locate the wreckage of the Dornier aircraft that went missing off Chennai recently. The tool is also available as a mobile application.

A team from SEOC is undergoing training in utilising SARAT for rescue operations. Head (Scientist) of SEOC Sekhar L. Kuriakose said District Collectors and officials in the departments of ports and fisheries had been intimated about the new tool and its utility.

