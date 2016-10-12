The office of the Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew Industry has dismissed reports of nepotism in appointments to these departments.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the Minster’s office said that the appointments were done after clearance from the Home Department that no vigilance cases exists against the appointees.

None of them are related to the Minister. Such allegations are condemnable, said the release.

The release said that the Matsyafed Managing Director Lawrence Harold is a Ph.D holder from IIT Chennai and has also completed MBA.

He was appointed as the MD on deputation while he was working as an Assistant General Manager in the State Financial Enterprises.

R.Rajesh, the Managing Director of the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Co- Operative Society (CAPEX) had earlier served as its MD for four years, during which time he led the organisation to profits. During the UDF rule, he had served as the MD of Autokast. He was called back to Capex as it had gone into losses.

T.F. Xaviour, the Managing Director of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Limited, has 30 years of experience in the State Police and is also a post-graduate degree holder in Economics.

He had proved his mettle during the past four years as the Superintendent of the Crime Branch Economics wing.

The government appointed him as the MD of the Cashew Corporation considering the Vigilance Department’s and CBI’s investigation into corruption allegations and mounting losses in the organisation.

Baseless allegations

The release said that these facts are being ignored and baseless allegations with ulterior motives are being levelled against the Minister’s office.

‘Appointments were done after clearance from the Home Department on Vigilance cases’