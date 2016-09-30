: The handing over of the ceremonial sword ritual marking the start of the Navaratri celebrations was held at the Padmanabhapuram Palace on Thursday.

Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran received the sword at the palace’s Uppirikka Malika in the presence of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and Minister for Archaeology Kadannappally Ramachandran, and handed it over to the Tamil Nadu Devaswom authorities.

The idol of Munnuttinanka reached the palace from the Sucheendram temple on Wednesday. The idol of Subramanian also reached there from Velimala Kumarakovil. The two idols, along with that of Saraswathi, started for Thiruvananthapuram on elephants and palanquins.

The idols will reach Kaliyikkavila on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at 11 a.m. on Friday.