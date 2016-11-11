Governor P. Sathasivam speaking at the launch of the Nava Kerala Mission in the capital city on Thursday.— Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Initiatives in four key areas — health, education, housing, agriculture

Turning a new leaf in local development with a renewed thrust on social justice, the State government launched the Nava Kerala Mission here on Thursday.

The mission, launched by Governor P. Sathasivam, seeks to address the second-generation challenges being faced by the People’s Plan campaign.

Haritha Keralam that lays thrust on sustainable development and organic farming for enhancing paddy and vegetable production; Aardram for improving quality, amenities, and services in government hospitals; initiatives to make thorough changes in quality of life by providing houses and allied facilities for the homeless; and reviving the waning glory of public education were launched at the function.

The mission-mode initiatives being undertaken by the government through local self-government institutions in four key areas — health, education, housing, and agriculture — would set a new benchmark for development for the rest of the country, Mr. Sathasivam said.

Narrating the personal endeavours he had taken up in vegetable farming, waste management, and plastic eradication on Raj Bhavan premises, Mr. Sathasivam said the onus was on the government to ensure that agriculture was a profitable vocation by setting up an efficient marketing network and providing sufficient warehouses for storing the produce to ensure that farmers were getting their due.

He described the awards he had introduced, such as the one for the best university in the State, and also how he presented a personal reward of Rs.25,000 to NGOs that did a dedicated job for cancer patients at the Regional Cancer Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his presidential address, hoped the mission would help revive and sustain the gains the State had achieved in various sectors such as health, education, agriculture, housing, waste management, watershed management, and conservation of nature.

‘For palpable results’

Instead of giving false hopes to people, the mission would work and produce palpable results that had been identified on the basis of a priority fixed by the government. Departments and local bodies would function in unison by using Plan and other funds, besides donations and contributions from institutions and individuals. The schemes would be complementary and would not run at cross-purposes, he said.

Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, in his presentation, said the State would have only one Plan and the bottom-up approach adopted would help improve the quality of medical care; raise the quality of education in government schools; double paddy and vegetable production; manage water resources; and also provide good habitats for the homeless.

Local Administration Minister K.T. Jaleel welcomed the gathering and Planning Secretary V.S. Senthil proposed a vote of thanks.