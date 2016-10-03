The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will cancel the driving licence and initiate legal measures against those who had not paid the penalty by November 30 for being booked for overspeeding.

The MVD has found that many motorists caught by the speed violation detection camera in the State for violating the speed norms had not paid the penalty despite repeated reminders.

It has been found that some vehicles had violated the norms 89 times and had bothered not to remit the fine. The High Power Committee appointed by the Supreme Court had asked MVD to take stern steps against the violators.

Separate squads have been set up in each MVD office and notices are being issued to those who had failed to remit the fines. After seeking explanation, the driving licence will be suspended initially. It will be cancelled if they repeat the offence again.

The RTO and Joint RTO have commenced the steps to bring to book those who had failed to pay penalty.