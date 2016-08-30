: Technopark will play host to the Home Music Festival, which will bring together five of the most happening bands currently in the music scene – Thaikkudam Bridge, Jhanu, Lagori, Agam and Thakara. The five-hour long music festival will be held on Wednesday from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Star attraction

One of the star attractions of the evening will be Jhanu Chanthar — lead guitarist of Jhanu — who played the guitars for the title song of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Kabali .

The show is being organised jointly by Natana, the arts club of Technopark, and artiste management firm Aum-i-Artiste.

The show is open to Technopark employees as well as the public.

Tickets

Tickets can be booked through www.natana.in and BookMyShow.