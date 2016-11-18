A team of conservationists from the Institute of Conservation, University of Applied Arts, Vienna, is expected to visit the Napier Museum next year. —File photo

Expert panel for Napier Museum conservation reconstituted

A five-member expert committee, set up for conservation of the Napier Museum, has been reconstituted with two new members.

At a meeting of the committee on Thursday, two of the five respondents to an Expression of Interest (EoI) for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation took part and made their presentations.

The committee, including the two new members who could not make it to Thursday’s meeting, is slated to meet again on November 29, and decide who will prepare the DPR after going through the remaining presentations, Museums and Zoo Director K. Gangadharan said.

Mandate expanded

The committee wants the DPR, which details the work to be taken up and how it will be done, to be ready by January end, and then call an open tender.

It is hoping that the work will begin by March or April. A team of conservationists from the Institute of Conservation, University of Applied Arts, Vienna, Austria, is also expected to visit early next year.

Meanwhile, the mandate of the expert committee set up for conservation of the Napier Museum has been expanded to include all museums under the Archives and Archaeology Departments.

Himalayan bears

The zoo department is waiting for a final letter from Southern Railway mentioning the wagon reservation details for bringing two Himalayan bears from Nagaland in exchange for two Bengal tigers from here. This follows the zoo authorities agreeing to pay Rs.3.5 lakh for transporting the animals. Once the reservation details are known and the money is paid, a team from here will get ready to head to Nagaland. The bears are likely to be here by the first week of December, Mr. Gangadharan said.

Work on the old otter enclosure that had come to a stop would be resumed, Mr. Gangadharan said. A tender will be called to start the work again as per a revised estimate.

The Central Zoo Authority has also given its nod to the design of a new enclosure prepared for gaurs by Steel Industries Kerala Ltd. The new enclosure is part of the 20-year zoo master plan. It will now be placed for the consideration of the working group, and after financial sanction, work will begin.