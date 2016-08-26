The CBI’s special court here on Thursday issued arrest warrants against two suspects in the V.B. Unnithan attempted murder case.

The victim, a senior journalist with the Mathurbhumi, was waylaid on the night of April 16, 2011, at Sasthamkotta, while returning home from work. The court issued the warrants against Punchiri Mahesh and Shafeel after they violated bail conditions.

Two arrested

The CBI took over the case at the behest of the State government after it became clear that some local police officers would become implicated.

Subsequently, the agency arrested two sub divisional officers in Kollam in connection with the crime.