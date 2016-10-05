Soumya case: AGI to appear in apex court

The government has engaged Attorney General of India, Mukul Rastogi, to appear for the government in the review petition it has filed in the Soumya case in the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed N.A. Nellikkunnu in a written reply

Aadhaar card enrolment has been completed for 73 per cent children in the State. The government is also thinking of making available Aadhaar enrolment facility in hospitals itself for newborns, the Chief Minister said in a written reply to Parakkal Abdulla

Kerala State Electricity Board has a liability of Rs.5,925.45 crore as loans from banks and other financial institutions, as per the 2015-16 preliminary assessment, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed D.K. Murali.

Power bill dues

The Kerala State Electricity Board has to realise Rs.398.86 crore as power bill dues from large industrial units in the State, he added.

KSEB figures among the loss-making public sector units in the State and as per the ad hoc figures of 2014-15, KSEB has incurred losses to the tune of Rs.1,272.9 crore, Mr. Surendran said in a written reply to Parakkal Abdulla.

Olympics dreams

Special training programmes are on to equip sports players in Kerala in such a way that they are capable of securing a medal in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister E.P. Jayarajan said in the House on Tuesday.

Elite training programmes under expert coaches from abroad has already been started for athletics, volleyball, fencing, and swimming.

The aim is to spot talents right from school level and nurture and train them into professionals, he said in a reply to a question by E.K. Vijayan, C. Divakaran, and others.