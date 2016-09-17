A protest rally and public trial session will be held in front of the Secretariat from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 19 by the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) State committee, demanding a roll back of the fee increase in self-financing medical and dental colleges, completion of the distribution of textbooks and uniforms, the distribution of free rice to all students, retaining of the grace mark system and implementation of the government declaration to take over schools facing the threat of closure.

