: Mayor V.K. Prashanth has dismissed reports that the city Corporation does not have the necessary amount of insecticides to take up mosquito control.

In an official release here on Saturday, the Mayor said spraying and fogging procedures intended to control mosquitoes were being undertaken regularly on a scientific basis.

Insecticide stock

At present, the city Corporation has stock of 250 litres of Pyrethrum, the insecticide used for fogging, the Mayor pointed out in the release.

Fogging operations

Under the leadership of the Mosquito Control Unit, spraying, fogging, source reduction, etc., were being carried out daily, and consequently, the incidence of contagious fever in the city had declined this year, said the release.

In the Sreevaraham area, fogging and spraying were carried out on September 29 and October 14 following reports of increase in mosquito menace, according to the release..