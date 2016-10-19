: Free dialysis units will be set up in all taluk hospitals in Attingal, A.Sampath, MP, has said. Round-the-clock ambulance services also will be started in all taluk hospitals. He was speaking at an overview meeting of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

“People’s representatives should chalk out projects with the participation of the public.

Officials should prioritise these projects and finish them in the scheduled time period,” he said.

He said a good number of his projects were focussed on women and children. There will also be more focus on public health and education.

He had proposed a total of 309 projects of Rs.20 crore as part of MPLAD scheme. Out of this, 179 projects costing Rs. 13.5 crore had been cleared. Funds of Rs.8.15 crore had been spent on the 119 projects that have been completed.