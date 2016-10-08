The animal collection at the city zoo will see a significant improvement with the arrival of zebra, giraffe, white lion, and black jaguar, Minister for Zoos K. Raju has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Wildlife Week celebrations organised by the Department of Museums and Zoos here on Friday morning.

Two pairs each of reticulated python and white peacock had arrived at the zoo. Two Himalayan black bears would be arriving soon from Nagaland in exchange for Bengal tigers once formalities related to booking a railway wagon were completed.

He said that four zebras, four giraffes, two white lions, and two black jaguars would be brought as gifts from abroad as animals could not be purchased as per the Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

Thrissur zoo

Mr. Raju said the Thrissur zoo which was situated on 13.5 acres of land would be shifted to 365 acres provided by the Forest Department. As much as Rs.150 crore had been earmarked in the budget for this, and Rs.15 crore sanctioned for preliminary work this year. Tenders would be called soon and the construction would take at least a year.

The Wildlife Week celebrations were aimed at making children and adults realise that the survival of man depended on sustenance of natural resources.

Children would be allowed free entry to the zoo on Saturday too, when the Wildlife Week drew to a close, he said.

Prizes were given away for competitions in painting, photography, quiz, essay, and elocution held as part of the celebrations.