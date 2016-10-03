Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from the front in a war-like situation, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan has said. After assuming office, the two years spent by him in bringing India’s neighbours together as a peaceful, prosperous group have borne fruit. The decision with regard to Pakistan was probably not regardless of consequences, as Mr. Modi has shown that India dealt with such issues with understanding and friendship, but when things come to a head, risks have to be taken, Mr. Sreenivasan said

He was speaking at the valedictory of a youth leadership training programme organised under the aegis of the Rotary District 3211 here on Sunday afternoon.

“Leaders are those who rise to the occasion when events happen,” he said, drawing on the tenures of two other Prime Ministers too to illustrate how their leadership had helped shape India’s history and management of various affairs.

Roles of Nehru, Rao

Mr. Sreenivasan said it was believed that the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for all the problems faced today in Kashmir. Instead of deploying troops to throw out Pakistan when it invaded Kashmir, he took the issue to the United Nations. Nehru took an idealistic stand that the United Nations had been formed to resolve conflicts, and he would turn to it instead of fighting a war, Mr. Sreenivasan said.

P.V. Narasimha Rao, Mr. Sreenivasan said, was responsible for making India part of a globalised world.

Two-day camp

Eighty students, 13 of them from U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, and so on, took part.

The best Rotary Youth Leadership Award went to Parvathi, and the best International Rotary Youth Leadership Award to Mona.

Rotary District Governor John Daniel and others were present.