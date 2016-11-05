To monitor teachers’ training

: IT@School has come up with a mobile mechanism to monitor teachers’ cluster training to be held across the State on Saturday.

The details of each training centre should be sent at the primary level by the block resource coordinators and at the high school level by the District Education Officers in the specified format through SMS. IT@School has made a gateway platform application for preparing reports from the SMS. Arrangements have also been made to include the details of all teachers who take part in the training on the Training Management System link on the websitewww.itschool.gov.in, IT@School executive director K. Anvar Sadath said in a statement here. — Staff Reporter