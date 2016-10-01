The legislators of the capital city were conspicuous by their absence at the city Corporation’s consultative meeting on the Smart City proposal on Friday. Though the Corporation invited all the MLAs of the city, only O. Rajagopal was present. Shashi Tharoor, MP, was unable to attend the meeting. V.S. Sivakumar sent a representative in his stead. The near-complete lack of attendance by the MLAs raises questions about the aptness of the Corporation’s decision to hold the meeting while the Legislative Assembly is in session.

