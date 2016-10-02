Of 574 new cases in the State, child cases account for 6.9 per cent

The Health Department is planning to permanently wipe out a few cases of leprosy still occurring in the community through active surveillance and screening among target groups.

“We are a non-endemic State for leprosy and our current prevalence rate (1.69/lakh population) is much less than the national target (10/lakh population). But it is a disgrace that we still have child cases and cases with deformity. Bringing down leprosy prevalence, child cases and leprosy deformity to much lower levels to prevent active transmission in the community will be the first of the programmes we will roll out as part of the targets, based on the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan said

The new cases of leprosy reported in Kerala in 2015-16 were 574, out of which child cases accounted for 6.9 per cent; while cases which were reported with deformity amounted to 7.3 per cent.

About 70 per cent of the cases were multi-bacillary (MB) leprosy, which has a high bacterial load and needs longer multi-drug treatment.

In 2014-15, 663 new cases were detected, with 9.1 per cent being child cases

The National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) encourages voluntary reporting of cases rather than the earlier house-to-house survey method to prevent stigma and discrimination.

Thus people with hypopigmented or reddish skin patches with full or partial loss of sensation or thickened peripheral nerves are expected to come forward and volunteer themselves for diagnosis and treatment.

“But this seldom happens and we get these cases in advanced stages. In many individuals, the disease remains sub-clinical. The disease is fully curable even in advanced stages but the nerve damage, with profound sensory and motor nerve loss, and deformity caused by the bacteria is irreversible. Hence we need to pick up our cases as soon as the skin patches appear,” said J. Padmalatha, State Leprosy Officer.

Like Bihar or Tamil Nadu, which have ditched the self-reporting routine and have started active leprosy case detection campaigns, Kerala has now decided to opt for active screening, surveillance and follow-up among specific target groups.

The target groups thus chosen are all schoolchildren between 3-17 years and their contacts, contacts of all current leprosy-affected persons, tribal population, coastal population and migrant labourers.

The Health Department is launching the screening programme initially in all schools, with the help of the Education Department.

“We need to make the people aware that we are still getting child cases of leprosy and that it is important that all children participate in the skin diseases detection camps that we will be conducting in schools. The strategy is to create community awareness about the disease and then go in for active surveillance in the target population. In order to avoid the stigma of leprosy, we are promoting the screening programme as camps to detect common skin lesions in children like tinea, vitiligo or psoriasis, ” Dr. Padmalatha said.