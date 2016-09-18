List published

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has published the final list of applicants for admission from the minority quota in private self-financing medical/dental colleges that have minority status. The admissions would be given in the 30 per cent seats reserved for the minority community running the colleges in question from the 50 per cent seats to which the Commissioner makes allotment. The list is available atwww.cee-kerala.org. The online allotment of vacant governemnt-quota seats in government/government-controlled self-financing and private self-financing colleges would be published on Sunday. Candidates can confirm their options, rearrange existing higher options, cancel options that have become redundant or register options in newly listed medical/dental colleges till 1 p.m. on Sunday, an official press note said here on Saturday. — Special Correspondent