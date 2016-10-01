Kerala will soon be made an elderly-friendly State, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja has said.

As part of the welfare measures for the elderly as promised in its election manifesto, the government would take steps to open special geriatric wards in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals, offer free medical treatment and ensure that there were enough toilets for them, she said in a statement here on Friday. The State and district councils for the elderly would be strengthened and steps would be taken for setting up Jagratha Samithis in block and grama panchayats and municipalities so that elderly welfare schemes were taken to the grassroots.

Eye camps

The government would also take steps to conduct eye camps. Mobile medical clinics would be set up under the Vayomithram project to offer home medical care to the elderly.

The government would set up a committee under the Kerala Social Security Mission to study the issues of the elderly, the Minister said.