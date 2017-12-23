Merry time at Ammathottil

more-in

A bundle of love was received as a Christmas gift in the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here late Thursday. The newborn girl is an addition to the 76-strong council family, comprising children till the age of five.

The naming of the girl coincided with the Christmas-New Year celebrations for the council children on Friday afternoon. Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani who was present for the celebrations named the girl Angel in keeping with the spirit of the festival.

The children were decked up in their best, Santa caps atop their heads, for the occasion. The council was decorated with Christmas tree, stars, balloons, festoons, and ribbons. There were Christmas jingles playing in the background, and a white forest cake was waiting to be cut. The Minister who was accompanied by his wife Lakshmikutty settled into small chairs meant for children. The cake which they brought was cut by Ms. Lakshmikutty, council general secretaary Deepak S.P., and treasurer G. Radhakrishnan.

The children who had been restive after the programme was delayed by over an hour and a quarter quietened down only after they got to tuck into the cakes and toffees they had been eyeing for long.

Mr. Mani presented the cake pieces to the children, who in turn did the same.

The Minister who expressed happiness at being able to spend time at the council said it was society’s responsibility to ensure that these children never felt that they were alone. “That cannot be allowed,” Mr. Mani said.

The government was committed to providing the children an atmosphere of love and ensuring that they completed their education. “These children are the future of the State. They should grow up feeling protected and secure so that they become part of mainstream of society,” he said.

The Minister did not forget to remember those affected by the Ockhi disaster across the State and expressed his solidarity with them.

Mr. Mani then sat down with the children for a traditional feast on banana leaves. He also toured the council adoption centre and the Ammathottil.

This was also the last Christmas celebrations for four children of the council. Within a month, Chaitanya will leave for France, Chanthu and Honey for the U.S., and Divyendu for Italy along with their new families.