The development of transport infrastructure, including inland waterways, and the transformation of the city into a hub for art and culture were the highlights of the consultative meeting on the Smart City proposal held here on Friday.

The meeting was held to invite suggestions from the civil society regarding issues in the city which can be solved through smart or technically efficient solutions, as citizen engagement is one of the criteria on which the proposal will be judged in the Smart City challenge.

A ‘smart’ city is one in which life is made hassle-free through efficient infrastructure and technically advanced governance, said James Varghese, Principal Secretary, Ports and Fisheries. The highlight of the proposal has to be a ‘pan-city’ initiative, which will benefit most, if not all citizens, he said.

A prominent idea put forward for such a pan-city initiative was the improvement of the transport infrastructure, especially inland waterways. Kumar Chakrabarthy from the Centre for Development Studies said that Thiruvananthapuram has a total length of 97 km in inland waterways, which could be developed for navigation and used to solve issues of waterlogging and flooding.

There is scope for facilitating inland water transport between Kovalam and Akkulam by using the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur (TS) canal, said George C. Tharakan, Director, Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

M.S. Venugopal, general secretary, Federation of Residents Associations Trivandrum (FRAT), said that the roadways in the city also be improved under the Smart City project, through the building of flyovers and underpasses in key areas like the Medical College junction, Pattom junction and so on. He also suggested the building of a convention centre for staging protests, thereby preventing traffic disruption on M.G. Road because of protests in front of the Secretariat.

Culture hub

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, film director, said that the Smart City initiative should also focus on turning Thiruvananthapuram into a hub of art and culture by building world-class venues for art performances and exhibitions, thereby generating opportunities for artistes in the city.

This could be complemented by transforming areas like East Fort and the Chala market into heritage zones, said Soorya Krishnamoorthy, founder, Soorya Stage and Film Society.

Other issues raised included the development of satellite townships, particularly in the coastal belt, and the setting up of more waste-processing plants.

Mayor V.K. Prashant said that ward-level discussions would be held over the next ten days, following which the local issues would be consolidated with the city-level issues raised in the meeting to form the final proposal.

