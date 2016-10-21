‘Enormous democratisation of technology in past two decades’

In a day and age when disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things, drones, genetic engineering, and artificial intelligence are evolving rapidly, public discourses on the ethics of their utilisation is essential to ensure that their impact on humanity is positive.

It is such a discourse that the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)-Kerala has initiated with their International Symposium on Technology and Society (ISTAS) 2016.

ISTAS being held at Kovalam from October 20 to 22 focuses on ‘Disruptive technologies, ethics and global development.’

The symposium was inaugurated by Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac on Thursday.

Dr. Isaac said that given the central role played by technology in the evolution of mankind, there was an imminent need for a discussion on three dimensions of the social changes brought about by technology — the impact of technology on the divide between developed and developing countries; the impact of the digital divide on social inequality; and the impact of technology on the environment.

Michael Lightner, former president, IEEE, said the world had witnessed enormous democratisation of technology in the past two decades.

However, there were still issues that relate to the creation, dissemination, use, and control of technologies.

Various sessions

The symposium will be held in two tracks — invited talks and presentation of technical papers.

There are over 200 participants from nine countries.